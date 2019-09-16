Kendall Jenner Debuts Blonde Hair At London Fashion Week

Supermodel Kendall Jenner showed up to London Fashion Week with newly dyed blonde hair.

Or so we think. Jenner reportedly shared an Instagram story of her new look on Monday, according to a report published by US Weekly. It’s unclear if the new color is her actual hair or a wig.

Just last week, Jenner was spotted on the runway at New York Fashion Week with her dark brown locks. Now, she’s rocking a beautiful blonde color with darker roots. (RELATED: Kendall Jenner Has Spent $10,000 On Postmates Since 2015)

After she shared the video on her Instagram story, she posted a video from the Burberry fashion show where she can be seen leading the finale with her blonde hair on display.

I personally like the blonde hair, but it’s striking to see it on Jenner. Most of her other sisters have debuted blonde looks before, but they have all mostly been a silvery platinum blonde. Jenner’s is more of a natural blonde look.

There is still a chance that it could be a wig, but if it was a wig it would have been put on right before the show, US Weekly reported.

Even if it is a wig, she looked great and should consider actually going full blonde.