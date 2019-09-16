Linda Sarsour Steps Down From The Women’s March

Palestinian-American activist Linda Sarsour has stepped down from the Women’s March following a tumultuous year for the activist effort, due to repeated instances of anti-Semitism among organizers.

Sarsour, along with other co-chairs Bob Bland and Tamika Mallory, have left the organization, according to The Washington Post.

The Post reports:

“A diverse cast of 16 new board members that includes three Jewish women, a transgender woman, a former legislator, two religious leaders and a member of the Oglala tribe of the Lakota nation will inherit an organization recovering from a failed attempt to trademark the Women’s March name and fractured relationships with local activist groups and the Jewish community.”

Mallory and Sarsour have both been accused of anti-Semitism repeatedly.

According to a report published last year, Mallory claimed that Jews have a “special collective responsibility as exploiters of black and brown people” during a meeting in November 2016. She has also defended working with the Nation of Islam, claiming that though she doesn’t agree with everything it teaches, she doesn’t want to “throw away” the group.

Sarsour has also associated with the Nation of Islam and its leader Louis Farrakhan, who once called Adolf Hitler a “very great man.”

The activist also once blamed the “Jewish media” for reporting negative things about her. (RELATED: Sarsour: ‘White Jews’ Who Label Omar An ‘Antisemite’ Base Their Criticism In ‘A Stereotype’)

The controversy over anti-Semitism strongly divided the Women’s March, as some members stuck by the leaders while others denounced the anti-Semitism of the organizers.