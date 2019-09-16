Viral Video Shows Insane Shootout Between Biker And Random Man

A recent LiveLeak video shows an absolutely absurd shootout.

In the video, a man gets off of a motorcycle and opens fire on a guy just chilling, with multiple innocent people around him.

It gets even crazier from there. The guy being shot at pulled out his own weapon and started shooting right back!

According to the LiveLeak description of the event, not a single person managed to get hit. How that was possible is beyond me because they were right next to each other.

Watch the insane altercation below. It's out of control.

That is without a doubt one of the wildest shootouts I've seen in a long time. The fact nobody died, let alone got hit is unreal.

How do you trade fire at that close of range and hit absolutely nothing? It’s almost hard to imagine it going down like that.

That wasn’t even a murder attempt. That was a straight up assassination attempt on the guy hanging out.

They rode up on a bike like it was straight out of a movie, and opened fire. Of course, they apparently didn’t put in much time at the range because they couldn’t hit the broadside of a barn.

Just a wild sequence of events, and there’s no other way to put it. If you survive a shooting at that close of range, I suggest you go buy some lottery tickets because God is clearly looking out for you and you have some great luck.