Michael Jackson’s Estate Hits Back After ‘Leaving Neverland’ Wins Emmy Award

HBO’s “Leaving Neverland” took home an Emmy award for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special at the 2019 Emmy Awards on Saturday.

Michael Jackson’s estate called the decision a “farce,” according to a report published by Entertainment Tonight.

“For a film that is a complete fiction to be honored in a nonfiction Emmy category is a complete farce,” the Jackson estate said in a statement to ET. “Not one shred of proof supports this completely one-sided, so-called documentary which was made in secrecy and for which not one person outside of the two subjects and their families were interviewed.”

“Leaving Neverland” featured the stories of two of Jackson’s accusers, James Safechuck and Wade Robson. The film recounted the sexual abuse the two accused Jackson of doing to them in detail. (RELATED: Janet Jackson Claims Michael Jackson’s Legacy Will Live On Despite Sexual Abuse Allegations)

Shortly after the film was released, Jackson’s estate slammed the documentary claiming it was a “rehash of dated and discredited allegations.”

Jackson’s family has openly admitted to having not watched the HBO documentary.

“I don’t care to see it … because I know my brother,” Jackie Jackson said at the time. “I don’t have to see that documentary. I know Michael. I’m the oldest brother. I know my brother. I know what he stood for. What he was all about. Bringing the world together. Making kids happy. That’s the kind of person he was.”