Watch The New Trailer For The Upcoming War Movie ‘Midway’

Another preview for the upcoming movie “Midway” has been released, and it looks like it’s going to be a great film.

The plot of the film, according to IMDB, “The story of the Battle of Midway, told by the leaders and the sailors who fought it.” (RELATED: Watching ‘Band Of Brothers‘ Never Gets Old. Here’s Why It’s Such A Great Series)

For those of you who don’t know, the Battle of Midway was a pivotal WWII battle against the Japanese, and it played a major role in the outcome of the war.

I won’t spoil it for you, but it looks like this movie is going to do it justice. Watch the new trailer below.

This movie looks so damn good. It’s also got a solid cast. Woody Harrelson, Dennis Quaid, Nick Jonas and Aaron Eckhart are all listed on the IMDB cast list.

Americans love a great war movie, especially when it’s a true story. Again, I’m not going to spoil the ending for you, but the story of this battle is truly incredible.

Something tells me “Midway” is going to be the latest war movie that gets people to the theaters and moves the needle.

It just looks awesome. You can catch it in theaters starting Nov. 8. Sound off in the comments with whether or not you plan on seeing it.