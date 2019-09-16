Netflix Acquires Streaming Rights To ‘Seinfeld’

Netflix landed the streaming rights to “Seinfeld” in a deal announced Monday.

The streaming company entered into a five year contract with Sony Pictures Television, according to a report published Monday by the Los Angeles Times.

“‘Seinfeld’ is a one-of-a-kind, iconic, culture-defining show,” Sony Pictures Television Chairman Mike Hopkins said in a statement. “Now, 30 years after its premiere, ‘Seinfeld’ remains center stage. We’re thrilled to be partnering with Netflix to bring this beloved series to current fans and new audiences around the globe.”

Netflix subscribers will be able to watch 180 episodes of the famous sitcom. (RELATED: Netflix Is Officially Saying Goodbye To ‘Friends’)

Gaining the rights to “Seinfeld” was a big win for Netflix, who recently lost the rights to “Friends” and the “Office.” The streaming company reportedly paid way more than $500 million for the deal because it includes global steaming rights, the LA Times reported.

This is such a big win for Netflix after losing the two biggest sitcoms in the game. It honestly makes me think keeping Netflix around might actually be a good deal. I was considering getting rid of it, but I’d love to be able to watch “Seinfeld.”

If only they could get “Friends” back.