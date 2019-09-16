New ‘American Horror Story: 1984’ Promos Released, Promise Plenty Of Scares

FX has dropped several new promos for “American Horror Story: 1984” ahead of the Wednesday premiere.

The show’s official Twitter page has tweeted out several previews and pictures of things to come with the ninth season starting in a couple days. (RELATED: Watch ‘American Horror Story: 1984′ Teaser Trailer)

Judging from the promos we’ve seen so far, it looks like “1984” will be one of the best “AHS” seasons that we’ve had.

Give all the new previews a look below.

I really can’t wait for Wednesday night to roll around. Everything we’ve seen about the new season looks awesome. The previews promise lots of violence, scares and sex.

That’s pretty much the perfect formula for any kind of horror show or movie.

As I’ve said before, some seasons of the hit show have really been hit or miss. The first few “AHS” seasons were outstanding.

The first one was without a doubt the best, and had me and my friends captivated right from the jump.

The quality dropped off in some later seasons, but it looks like we’re right back to being golden with “1984.”

Catch it Wednesday night at 10 EST on FX. It should be a fun time.