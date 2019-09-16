Omar To Voters: God ‘Expects You to Do The Righteous Work’

Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar told voters that though they have may have religious obligations, God does not expect them to vote for people who might harm them in the future.

The Minnesota representative spoke at the Plight Of Black Immigrants Forum in Washington, D.C., Friday and reminded the audience that God expects them to “do the righteous work” in their voting. (RELATED: Washington DC Mom Says Her Husband Left Her Over Affair With Ilhan Omar)

“Make sure you are voting,” Omar reminded her audience. “Make sure you understand why you are voting, and make sure you understand who you are voting for.”

Omar did not hesitate to tell voters what God expects of them: not to vote for those who might harm them in the future. (RELATED: Biden Hires New Campaign Staff To Woo Minority Voters)

“Yes, God has obligations to all of us,” she said. “But God expects us to do the righteous work. So God does not expect you to vote for people who will ultimately hurt you and other humans around you.”

Omar, who was elected to the United States House of Representatives during the 2018 midterm elections, is one of two members of Congress to openly support the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement, a movement boycotting the Jewish state.

Freshman Michigan Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib also supports the BDS movement.

The Minnesota representative has harshly criticized Israel in the past, claiming in a remark widely perceived as anti-Semitic that the United States’ support of Israel is “all about the Benjamins.”

