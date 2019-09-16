Paramount Network Releases Announcement Video For ’68 Whiskey’ And ‘Coyote’

The Paramount Network recently dropped a little content for its two upcoming shows “68 Whiskey” and “Coyote.”

According to Deadline, “68 Whiskey” is a “dark” comedy that focuses on medics on a military base in Afghanistan.

“Coyote” focuses on a veteran border patrol agent that goes to Mexico to work with the people he “tried to keep out of America,” according to a report from Variety. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

Watch the preview below.

Both shows arrive in 2020, and if there’s one thing I know about the Paramount Network, it’s that they produce outstanding content.

“Waco” and “Yellowstone” are both outstanding shows. The latter is arguably my favorite show of all time.

If “68 Whiskey” and “Coyote” are even a fraction as good as “Yellowstone,” then they’re both going to be required viewing when they show up in 2020.

Plus, Michael Chiklis is starring in “Coyote.” Paramount has done a phenomenal job of getting big name talent attached to their projects, and he’s just the latest addition.

Something tells me that both of these shows are going to be outstanding when they arrive in at some point in 2020.

Again, if they can even be partially as good as “Yellowstone” is and “Waco” was when it aired, then we’re likely in for a fun time.

Go, Paramount, go! The network hasn’t let us down yet, and I doubt they’ll start with these two shows.