REPORT: Ben Roethlisberger Out For The Year With Elbow Injury

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is apparently done for the season after getting hurt Sunday in a loss to the Seahawks.

The NFL star is done for the season with an elbow injury, according to Adam Schefter on Monday morning. You can watch the moment he got injured below

Here’s a video of the Ben Roethlisberger injury.pic.twitter.com/PsP1Z1Rhxy — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 15, 2019

Now, Mason Rudolph will be the man in charge of running the offense for the Steelers. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Steelers’ QB Ben Roethlisberger is out for the season with an elbow injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 16, 2019

I don’t know if any of you bet on the Steelers win total for the season, but those of you who took the under can probably get ready to cash your tickets.

The Steelers are absolutely screwed without Roethlisberger. That’s not to say the Steelers won’t be competitive with Rudolph under center, but it’s laughable to think they’ll challenge for much in the postseason.

It’s just not going to happen, and I don’t care what anybody has to say about it.

The Steelers were supposed to be reasonably good this season. Now, they’ll be lucky to even get to .500 without Roethlisberger taking snaps.

The other unfortunate part of this for fans of the Steelers is that Roethlisberger might have thrown his final pass in the league.

He’s 37 years old, he’s far out of his prime, and now he’s going to miss the season with an elbow injury. I wouldn’t be surprised at all if he hung it up.

Brutal day for fans of the Steelers and Roethlisberger. Things are likely about to get very ugly in Pittsburgh.