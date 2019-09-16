REPORT: Drew Brees Has Torn Ligament In His Hand, Will Likely Miss 6 Weeks

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees reportedly has a torn ligament in his hand.

According to Ian Rapoport early Monday morning, the team’s starting gunslinger has a torn ligament in his right thumb, will need surgery and will likely miss about six weeks of action after getting hurt Sunday against the Rams.

That means Teddy Bridgewater is now the starting quarterback for the foreseeable future.

#Saints QB Drew Brees has a torn ligament in his throwing thumb and he’s going to require surgery, sources say. The timeframe depends on the surgery, but he’s likely out 6 weeks. That’s the initial estimate. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 16, 2019

Well, being out six weeks isn’t the worst thing that could have happened to the Saints star. At least he’ll be able to return this season.

When you start messing around with hand injuries and quarterbacks, you’re just asking for trouble. Six weeks isn’t great news, but it’s not terrible.

It’ll be interesting to see what Bridgewater can do under center for New Orleans over the course of the next few weeks. He didn’t look good at all against the Rams.

However, he also wasn’t expecting to play. I’m not going to hold one poor performance against him.

Plus, he could find himself with a sweet new deal down the road if he balls out these next six weeks. It could be a great opportunity for the former Vikings first round pick.

As always, the world of the NFL is a wild place.