Taylor Swift To Appear On ‘The Voice’ As Mega Mentor For Season 17

Taylor Swift will appear on the star-studded cast of NBC’s reality show “The Voice” as the Mega Mentor next month, after season 17 kicks off.

The network shared that the 29-year-old singer will join with celebrity judges like Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani to mentor the singers and get each team ready for the Knockout Rounds, according to the Hollywood Reporter, in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Taylor Swift’s ‘Reputation Stadium Tour’ Hits Netflix And Here’s What Everyone Is Saying)

In addition, the show tweeted out a fun video showing Shelton and Legend reacting to Swift being picked, which the “Me!” hitmaker tweeted about with heart emojis. Check it out!

“I hear we have a Mega Mentor,” Legend said to Shelton, who replied, “Yeah, but I don’t know who it is. I know it’s supposed to be a big star.” (RELATED: Joe Jonas After Hearing Taylor Swift Apologize For Putting Him On Blast: ‘It Feels Nice’)

“Yeah, I think the person is like one of the most successful people in music but…” Legend added. And the next thing we see is the “Shake it Off” hitmaker emerge from a trailer behind them.

According to the outlet:

During the Knockout Rounds, the competing artists will be paired with a teammate and select their own songs to perform individually. Swift will be on-hand to work with all four coaches and their teams to provide feedback, suggestions and praise as the artists prepare for their performances.

It is not the first time Swift has been on the show. The singer was a Mega Mentor during the seventh season in 2014.

“The Voice” hits the air September 23.