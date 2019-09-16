Tulsi Gabbard Drops Intensive Workout Video

Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard started the week with an intensive workout video.

Gabbard, a veteran of the Iraq War, abandoned her re-election campaign in 2004 to join the 29th Brigade Combat Team and deploy to the front, according to her campaign website. She routinely posts workout videos to Twitter and other social media platforms.

“HIIT workout. 25 exercises using the bench. No excuses. Start your week right! #MondayMotivation,” the Hawaii representative tweeted. (RELATED: Tulsi Gabbard: Trump Is Having America ‘Act As Saudi Arabia’s B****’)

WATCH:

HIIT workout. 25 exercises using the bench. No excuses. Start your week right! #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/4JXkZ2Q9IE — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) September 16, 2019

Though Gabbard has positioned herself as a more moderate candidate in the field, she nonetheless has been a strong critic of President Donald Trump, particularly on foreign policy.

Houthi rebels in Yemen claimed responsibility for a drone attack on Sept. 14 targeting Saudi oil fields that ultimately forced the country to shut down half of its total production.

Trump tweeted that he would wait for Saudi cooperation before proceeding with a retaliatory strike.

“There is reason to believe that we know the culprit, are locked and loaded depending on verification, but are waiting to hear from the Kingdom as to who they believe was the cause of this attack, and under what terms we would proceed!” the president said.

Saudi Arabia oil supply was attacked. There is reason to believe that we know the culprit, are locked and loaded depending on verification, but are waiting to hear from the Kingdom as to who they believe was the cause of this attack, and under what terms we would proceed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2019

“Trump awaits instructions from his Saudi masters. Having our country act as Saudi Arabia’s bitch is not “America First,” Gabbard tweeted Monday, in response.

Despite her strong opposition to Trump’s foreign policy operations, Gabbard has taken measured stances on border security and opposing third-trimester abortions.

She did not appear on the Democratic debate stage in September after failing to achieve 2% polling in four Democratic National Committee-approved polls by the deadline.

RealClearPolitics currently gives her a poll average of 1.3% support.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.