Watch The Latest Preview For ‘Watchmen’ On HBO

HBO has released another preview for “Watchmen,” and this show looks like it’s going to be wild.

The plot of the show, according to IMDB, is, “Set in an alternate history where masked vigilantes are treated as outlaws, Watchmen embraces the nostalgia of the original groundbreaking graphic novel of the same name, while attempting to break new ground of its own.” (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

For anybody who enjoys dark shows, action and suspense, I think it’s safe to say “Watchmen” is going to meet your expectations.

Watch the latest preview below.

“Watchmen” arrives October 20, and I can’t wait to see what we get with it. I hated the movie. I thought it was absolute trash.

There are many points of the film that are simply unwatchable. Now, HBO is taking a crack at the comic book series and it looks much better.

The key to a great series like this one is to keep things dark, keep the audience on the edge of our seats, give some action, and then everything will be good.

Luckily, HBO has a great history keep things dark and interesting. Look no further than “Westworld” for proof of that fact.

Tune in October 20 to watch the start of “Watchmen” on HBO. Something tells me it’s going to be awesome, and make sure to let us know what you think about the latest preview in the comments.