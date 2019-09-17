Alex Trebek Receiving Chemotherapy Treatments Again After ‘Numbers Went Sky High’

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek announced he was returning to chemotherapy treatments.

The news comes a week after the new season of the show aired and Trebek revealed he had completed his first round of chemotherapy, according to a report published Tuesday by Good Morning America.

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek has a special announcement about his cancer treatment. We wish him well as he continues his fight! https://t.co/LMJBVWekK3 pic.twitter.com/d2x6l3HIVN — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) September 17, 2019

“I was doing so well. And my numbers went down to the equivalent of a normal human being who does not have pancreatic cancer,” Trebek said during the interview. “So we were all very optimistic. And they said, ‘Good, we’re gonna stop chemo, we’ll start you on immunotherapy.'” (RELATED: Alex Trebek Begins New Season Of ‘Jeopardy!’ After Completing Cancer Treatment)

“I lost about 12 pounds in a week,” the game show host added. “And my numbers went sky high, much higher than they were when I was first diagnosed. So, the doctors have decided that I have to undergo chemo again and that’s what I’m doing.”

Alex Trebek reveals to @tjholmes he will need to undergo another round of chemotherapy as he begins the new season of @Jeopardy. “Cancer is mysterious in more ways than one.” https://t.co/7UgSClQdI5 pic.twitter.com/B0kxEM0Eg2 — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 17, 2019

Trebek was first diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer in March. He announced the news to fans with a positive outlook at the time.

“I have to host ‘Jeopardy!’ for three more years! So help me. Keep the faith and we’ll win. We’ll get it done,” Trebek joked.

I am devastated that he has to go through another round of chemotherapy, but I’m confident that he will fight through it. So many fans around the world have shared their love and thoughts with him.