Beto Says ‘Hell Yes’ To Taking Your Guns; Is Biden Making A Comeback? | Bullet Points

Beto O’Rourke went further than any other Democrat when he said “hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15.” Now, the rest of his party is expecting him to defend it.

Today on Bullet Points, Host Anders Hagstrom goes over Beto’s defense of his AR-15 ban following the ABC News debate, as well as Joe Biden’s surprisingly solid performance. Biden’s previous debate appearances were littered with stutters, misattributions, and other gaffes, but he successfully went after his opponents in the third debate, especially Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Finally, Sen. Kamala Harris pointed out that the debate moderators failed yet again to ask a single question about abortion. But there may be a reason for that: Do any of these candidates actually disagree on the issue?

