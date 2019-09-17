Comedian Bull Burr Criticizes ‘Saturday Night Live’ Decision To Fire Shane Gillis Over Racist Comments

Comedian Bill Burr slammed cancel culture after “Saturday Night Live” new hire Shane Gillis was fired.

Burr appeared on “Lights Out With David Spade” where he criticized the decision to fire the comedian over alleged racist comments, according to a clip shared on the show’s Twitter page.

.@billburr and @jimjefferies weigh in on SNL firing Shane Gillis. pic.twitter.com/vdZbZf1SFC — Lights Out with David Spade (@LightsOut) September 17, 2019

“Did they go back and also try and look back at good things the person might have done, or are the just looking for the bad stuff?” Burr asked. “You could do that to anybody. I don’t get it. Millennials – you’re a bunch of rats. None of them care; all they want to do is get people in trouble.” (RELATED: New ‘SNL’ writer Shane Gillis Under Fire For Alleged Anti-Gay Remarks, Racial Slurs)

“I think if you go back 15 years in someone life, someone should go back 15 years in your life – basically, it’s ‘hey we went back and found out he’s a human being, he f***ed up,'” Burr added.

The announcement of Gillis’ firing came days after videos resurfaced of comments many deemed as racist and homophobic.

“After talking with Shane Gillis, we have decided that he will not be joining SNL,” the show said in a statement on Monday. “We want SNL to have a variety of voices and points of view within the show, and we hired Shane on the strength of his talent as comedian and his impressive audition for SNL.”

“We were not aware of his prior remarks that have surfaced over the past few days,” the statement continued. “The language he used is offensive, hurtful and unacceptable. We are sorry that we did not see these clips earlier, and that our vetting process was not up to our standard.”