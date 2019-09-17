Former Blink-182 Frontman Tom DeLonge Files For Divorce After 18 Years Of Marriage

Former Blink-182 member Tom DeLonge filed for divorce from his wife Jennifer DeLonge.

The rockstar and his wife had been married for 18 years, according to a report published Tuesday by TMZ. Tom, 43, married Jennifer in 2001 and they have two children together.

The couple reportedly separated back in Dec. of 2017 and Tom filed a request for joint custody of the two children, Ava and Jonas. The couple cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

Tom and Jennifer originally met in high school. Over the years, Tom wrote many songs inspired by Jennifer, including Blink-182’s hit song “All The Small Things,” “First Date,” and personal project “There Is.” (RELATED: Adele Reportedly Files For Divorce After Announcing Split From Husband Simon Konecki)

While Tom kept his private life out of the public eye, he sometimes shared glimpses into his life through his social media accounts, where he has posted birthday tributes for both of his kids.

Tom left Blink-182 back in 2015 and currently is a member of Angels and Airwaves. The rockstar also works as an executive producer on the History Channel show “Unidentified,” People reported.

“It’s always hard when you’re transitioning from something that you’ve worked your entire life, up to that point, to achieve, but the only two things on Earth — outside of my family — that I was interested in were music and this subject,” Tom said of his decision to join the “Unidentified” team. “When I got brought into the arms of how the subject works, and what it is, it was a very easy choice.”