Border Patrol Catches Child Sex Offender Illegally Re-Entering US

U.S. Border Patrol agents caught a convicted child sex offender re-entering the country, U.S Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced Tuesday.

Agents arrested five men in Tucson, Arizona, on Saturday night after the driver of the car attempted to evade a Border Patrol vehicle driving behind them, according to CBP.

“During routine processing, it was revealed that one of the men who claimed to be a Mexican national was actually from El Salvador and had a criminal history, which included indecent liberties with a child and possession of a controlled substance,” the agency said in a news release on Tuesday.

The Salvadoran man wasn’t the only sex offender whose apprehension border authorities announced within the past week. (RELATED: Ocasio-Cortez Screamed At Federal Law Enforcement Agents ‘In A Threatening Manner’ While Visiting Border)

CBP on Sept. 12 announced the arrest of Adrian Castro-Garcia, a 33-year-old Mexican national living illegally in the U.S. Agents in the Tucson sector apprehended Castro-Garcia when he called 911 “after he became lost in the desert after illegally crossing the international border,” the agency said in a press release.

Castro-Garcia was convicted in Los Angeles twice, once in 2013 and once in 2014, of having sex with a minor, according to CBP. “In both instances, Castro-Garcia was deported after serving time for his conviction,” the release stated.

That same day CBP announced the arrest of 55-year-old Mexican national Jesus Contreras-Covarrubias, who was convicted in 1992 of felony sexual abuse in Oregon. Contreras-Covarrubias was arrested in the border town of Eagle Pass, Texas.

The agency on Sept. 10 announced the arrest of 26-year-old Mexican national Mauricio Moreno-Garcia, who was apprehended in the El Centro sector in California. Records checks found that Moreno-Garcia was convicted in Nevada in 2016 of sexual lewdness with a child under the age of 14, according to the agency.

Follow Hasson on Twitter @PeterJHasson

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.