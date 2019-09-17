Cam Newton Gets Hurt Again, Panthers Don’t ‘Have A Solid Timeline’ For His Return

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is hurt again, and it’s not known when he’ll play again.

General manager Marty Hurney informed the media that Newton got an aggravated foot injury against the Buccaneers, and there’s no “solid timeline” for when he’ll play again, according to Adam Schefter on Tuesday. (RELATED: Cam Newton Wears Bizarre Outfit After Losing To The Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Kyle Allen will be the quarterback to go most likely if Newton starts to miss games.

Carolina GM Marty Hurney told reporters that Cam Newton informed the team of the aggravated foot injury after last Thursday night’s loss to the Buccaneers. The team does not have a solid timeline for when Newton will be able to play, saying the Panthers “will see how it goes.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 17, 2019

Well, Newton’s career just continues to spiral downwards. He played so poorly against the Bucs. It wasn’t just bad.

It was so bad that it was hard to believe what we were seeing. The Cam Newton of old is gone, folks. He’s gone, and now we don’t even know when the Heisman winner will play again.

You almost have to wonder if an extended injury would mean the end of Newton’s time in Carolina.

It’s wild how Newton went from being arguably a top five quarterback in the league to being an afterthought.

At this point, there’s no reason at all for defenses to worry about him throwing the ball. Until we can see him actually light up a defense, we have no reason to believe his arm is what it used to be.

Stay tuned because this situation with Newton could get crazier sooner than later. I wouldn’t be surprised at all if this was the beginning of the end for the once upon a time NFL superstar.