Clemson Remains At The Top Of the Latest College Football Title Odds, Alabama And Georgia Are 2nd And 3rd

Clemson is still the team favored to win the college football national title.

According to odds from Westgate posted by The Action Network, the Tigers remain number one at 2/1, Alabama follows at 9/4, then is at Georgia 6/1 and Oklahoma and Ohio State are tied at 12/1.

Clemson has to be the favorite. They just have to be. Their schedule going forward is a joke. They have an absurdly easy path to the playoff. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Half the battle is showing up. If Clemson gets there, then all they have to do is win two games. Given the fact they’ve done it twice in the past three years, I think it’s more than doable.

Everybody has a much tougher path. Alabama has to play LSU, Georgia has to likely play Alabama or LSU in the SEC title game, Oklahoma has to play Texas and Ohio State has to play Michigan and Wisconsin.

All of those teams could lose. Unlike Clemson, their respective paths aren’t very easy at all compared to what Dabo Swinney’s guys have to do.

The funniest team in the odds is Nebraska. They opened at 25/1 and are now at 200/1! It sure must hurt to go from the media’s darling to a long shot.

You just hate to see it!

Also, I’m not sure how Wisconsin went from 50/1 to 60/1. How did our odds get worse? We’ve won two games by the combined score of 110-0.

It makes no sense at all for the oddsmakers to knock us down. It makes me wonder if they even know what they’re doing at all.

Sound off in the comments with who you’re taking. It’s going to be a fun season going forward.