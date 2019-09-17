Evening Update: NYT Reporters Spinning, Calls To Investigate Fetal Remains, And A New Lawsuit Against Kevin Hart

Good evening Patriots, and welcome to tonight’s evening update.

First, Daily Caller video columnist Maranda Finney speaks to Daily Caller entertainment reporter Lauryn Overhultz about a new lawsuit against comedian Kevin Hart. Next, DCNF reporter Shelby Talcott about how the New York Times’ reporters are spinning their bungled scoop on Brett Kavanaugh. And finally, DCNF’s Mary Margaret Olohan has the details on new calls to investigate the grisly find of thousands of fetal remains in an Indiana abortion doctor’s home.

