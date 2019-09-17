Watch New ‘Ford v Ferrari’ Trailer With Matt Damon And Christian Bale

Another trailer has been released for the upcoming film “Ford v Ferrari” with Matt Damon and Christian Bale.

The plot of the film, according to IMDB, is, “American car designer Carroll Shelby and driver Ken Miles battle corporate interference, the laws of physics and their own personal demons to build a revolutionary race car for Ford and challenge Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966.”

I don’t know anything about cars, the history of cars or the event this movie is based off of. However, I can say with 100% certainty that it looks awesome. (RELATED: Watch Christian Bale And Matt Damon In The Trailer For ‘Ford V Ferrari’)

Watch the latest trailer below.

Even though I’m not a car guy in the slightest, I’m all in on this movie. Christian Bale is a generational talent in the acting game, Matt Damon is also great and the whole movie just looks outstanding.

I find it really hard to believe Bale and Damon got together for a movie, and it will be anything less than exceptional.

You can’t put two heavyweights like that on film together and not get great results.

Something tells me that we’re going to be in for a great time when “Ford v Ferrari” gets released November 15.

Sound off in the comments with your thoughts on the trailers released so far. I think it looks like one of the few films every year that gets released that you just have to see, especially given the fact Christian Bale is involved.