Hailey Bieber Explains Why She Felt ‘Inferior’ To Models Like Gigi Hadid And Kendall Jenner

Hailey Bieber said that at one point in her career she “used to feel inferior” to her model pals like Gigi and Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner cause she wasn’t tall.

"I totally used to feel inferior to some of my friends," the 22-year-old model told Vogue Australia.

"Look at Kendall [Jenner] and Bells [Bella Hadid] and Gigi [Hadid] … they're all tall and doing every runway," she added.

Bieber, who stands five-foot-eight, continued, “For a while, there was a part of me that didn’t know if I could have the career I wanted if I couldn’t do runway. I don’t think that anymore. I had so many people, like casting directors, say: ‘We don’t think she’s a real model.'”

“It was disappointing until I found my own lane,” the supermodel shared. “I don’t look short in photos. You can make it work and not have to do runway, and I’ve done a good job with that.”

“I’m proud of myself for building a more commercial career that worked for me and being confident about it,” she added. “I’ve hosted a show, I did major American campaigns, and a bunch of other things that I’ve really enjoyed. Sometimes I feel like I’m still finding my lane, but now I know I’m going in the right direction.”

Later, Hailey, who secretly married pop singer Justin Bieber last September, talked about her past comments about marriage being hard.

“Look, marriage is always going to be hard and I think good relationships are the relationships that you put the work into,” Bieber explained. “Now it’s easier, because we’ve found a rhythm. We have more fun together, which is what should happen when you spend more time with someone you love.”