Hillary Clinton Is Giving Advice To ‘Many’ 2020 Democrats About How They Might Lose Again

Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton claimed that she was giving advice to many 2020 Democratic candidates about why they might lose to President Donald Trump during an event Tuesday at the American Federation of Teachers in Washington, D.C.

“I’ve talked with many of the Democratic candidates for president, as you might guess,” Clinton said.

She continued:

“I’ve answered their questions about everything from digital outreach to investments in the early states, and I ended every conversation by saying to each one, ‘Let me tell you what I think the biggest obstacle might very well turn out to be, and that is this: You can run the best campaign, you can have the best plans, you can get the nomination, you can win the popular vote. And you can lose the Electoral College and therefore the election for these four reasons.'”

Clinton proceeded to talk about voter suppression, claiming that it was virtually “impossible” to fight back against it in Republican states.

“Number one, voter suppression. We saw what happened in Georgia where Stacey Abrams should be governor of that state,” she said.

Clinton once attacked Trump for “threatening” American democracy by saying he may not honor the results of the 2016 election.

“Donald Trump refused to say that he’d respect the results of this election. By doing that, he’s threatening our democracy,” she said in October 2016.

Since losing the 2016 presidential contest, Clinton has frequently attacked Trump and his policies. She has previously complained that the 2016 election was “stolen” away from her. She also advised potential 2020 candidates to avoid “the diversion and distraction” coming from Trump.

In March, Trump mocked Clinton when she said that she wouldn’t be running for president again.

(RELATED: Hillary Claims She Is Living In Trump's Brain 'Rent-Free')