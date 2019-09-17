Jalen Hurts Has More Touchdowns Than Incompletions Through 3 Games

Jalen Hurts has more touchdowns than incompletions this season through three games for Oklahoma.

As pointed out in a tweet from SportsCenter, the former Alabama superstar has scored 13 touchdowns and thrown only 12 incompletions. Nine of those touchdowns were through the air and the other four came on the ground. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He’s also led the Sooners to a perfect 3-0 start.

Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts is responsible for more TDs (13) than incompletions (12) this season #SCFacts pic.twitter.com/wIBn2vN0lU — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 16, 2019

The level of play we’ve seen from Jalen Hurts so far this season is downright stunning. He’s out there just obliterating defenses like it’s no big deal.

I couldn’t believe what I saw out of him to open the season against Houston. From the first snap through the end of the game, it was the best football I think we’ve ever seen out of the former Alabama start.

Since then, he hasn’t slowed down a single bit.

If Hurts keeps this up, he’s going to be one of the top Heisman favorites all season. He’s averaging more than four touchdowns a game.

The fact he has more touchdowns than incompletions is truly mind-boggling, and it’s a testament to how the offense under Lincoln Riley is a perfect fit for his skill set through three games.

Fans of the Sooners are in for a big year. Jalen Hurts and company are out here balling, and they look like one of the best teams in America.

It’s going to be a lot of fun to follow Hurts’ Heisman campaign. As of right now, he’s looking outstanding.