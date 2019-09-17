Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Hustlers’ Real-Life Ramona Not ‘That Impressed’ With Movie

The real-life Ramona, Jennifer Lopez’s character in the stripper movie titled “Hustlers,” weighed in on what she thought about the movie and well, she’s not “that impressed.”

Samantha Barbash, the Bronx beauty who Lopez's character is inspired by, told Vanity Fair in a piece published Tueday that , while she loved the way the "Jenny From the Block" hitmaker played her, she was less than impressed with the movie as a whole.

"I decided not to [participate in the production of the movie] because I wasn't going to give my film rights away," Barbash shared. "They were trying to pay me a minuscule amount."

“I’m a business woman, J.Lo, doesn’t work for free,” she added. “Why would I? At the end of the day, I have bags that are worth more than what they wanted to pay me.”

And when she did finally see the movie, Samantha said the “Second Act” star was “incredible.”

“Everyone has been asking, did I see the movie? So I thought, why don’t I just see the movie-because I knew I was going to have a lot of interviews about it this week,” Barbash explained.

“I wasn’t really that impressed,” she added. “I was impressed with Jennifer [Lopez]. She was incredible. She had it down to a T, but it wasn’t factual.”

And what did she think about Cardi B’s part? She loved it.

“Cardi B. I love Cardi,” Barbash explained. “Her 10 minutes was a great 10 minutes … It’s funny because, when I heard that the film was coming out [my business partner] said [she wished] Cardi would have played me.”

“Even though she is not an actress, she was in the strip club world and she gets it,” she added. “She would have maybe played a better me. Not taking away from Jennifer. But just because Cardi was in the business.”

In 2017, Barbash pleaded guilty to conspiracy, assault and grand larceny in exchange for 5 year’s probation for the actions that lead to those charges which inspired the movie adaptation. Barbash, Roselyn Keo and two other colleagues allegedly drugged and stole at least $200,000 from a group of men.

The Lorene Scafaria film had an incredible opening weekend, grossing more than $33 million at the box office.