Bettor Wins $66,300 On The Browns Beating The Jets

One bettor made a ton of cash when the Cleveland Browns beat the New York Jets 23-3 on Monday night.

According to The Action Network, one man wagered $195,000 on the game at -295 for Baker Mayfield, Odell Beckham Jr. and company to beat a hobbled Jets team. (RELATED: Trevor Siemian Suffers Brutal Ankle Injury In Loss To The Browns)

They did exactly that, and the man won $66,300. He also wasn’t the only one to cash in on the Jets. Another bettor had the Browns at -6.5 on an eight team parlay that paid out $74,000 on a $424 bet.

My friends, that sure is a lot of money. However, it was also a pretty sure bet. The Jets were playing without Sam Darnold and the Browns were trying to prove to the world that they don’t suck.

The game was closer than the final score might have indicated, but there was really never a doubt about who was going to win.

The Jets were in even bigger trouble once Trevor Siemian went down with an ankle injury.

Now, one guy is celebrating his $66,300 off of the Browns winning, and another guy is making it rain thanks to Cleveland covering.

Not a bad time for those guys at all.

I hope the second guy hedged. If you have more than $70,000 riding on one final game, then you hedge and you hedge hard.

Even if you take a bit of a hit and lose some money on the hedge, at least you protect yourself. However, it doesn’t matter here.

The Browns covered and he’s swimming in cash.