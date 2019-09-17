LaVar Ball Calls Lonzo ‘Damaged Goods’

LaVar Ball had some harsh words for his eldest son in a viral clip making the rounds online.

The head of Big Baller Brand has been going through some issues, as it appears that his company’s time in the spotlight is over and the fact Lonzo got traded out of Los Angeles. Well, he also apparently thinks the former second overall pick is “damaged goods.” (RELATED: Lonzo Ball Says His Big Baller Brand Shoes Were Awful)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lonzo Ball (@zo) on Sep 9, 2019 at 6:19pm PDT

“When I come out with a name & somebody ask me to change it, that’s like people saying change Lonzo name to Alfonzo on the fact that he been damaged goods for the past 2 years,” LaVar told his oldest son during a discussion about the Big Baller Brand and potential name change.

You can watch the viral clip posted by BallisLife on Twitter on Monday below.

“When I come out with a name & somebody ask me to change it, that’s like people saying change Lonzo name to Alfonzo on the fact that he been damaged goods for the past 2 years.” LaVar & Lonzo Ball talking about the state of BBB on ‘Ball In The Family’ pic.twitter.com/VmzrOsN1xM — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) September 16, 2019

What a wonderful and fatherly thing to say to your son. Damaged goods? The dude was the second overall pick in the NBA draft, has made millions of dollars and is still considered a very solid point guard.

His dad’s BBB appears to be crumbling. If anything, I’m pretty sure the damaged goods in this situation would be LaVar.

I’m not a LaVar hater, but imagine telling one of the most talented and financially successful basketball players on the planet that they’re damaged goods.

It’s downright absurd. Lonzo is a hell of a ball player and he’s likely going to be just fine in New Orleans with Zion Williamson.

I’m honestly stunned he said that to his son, who is the main reason the family is famous. Would LaVar be anywhere if Lonzo wasn’t in the NBA?

I think the answer to that is a solid and firm no.