Superstar Lizzo Apologizes After Getting Slammed For Putting Postmates Driver ‘On Blast’

Superstar Lizzo apologized Tuesday after she got slammed on Twitter for putting a Postmates driver “on blast” and accusing the person of stealing her food.

It all started Monday when the 31-year-old singer ordered food from the delivery service Postmates and she didn't receive her order, according to Rollingstone magazine in a piece published Tuesday.

“Hey @Postmates this girl Tiffany W. stole my food she lucky I don’t fight no more,” the “Juice” hitmaker wrote in her since-deleted tweet.

A Postmates spokesperson later told the outlet that, "As soon as Lizzo reached out, we looked into the matter and quickly resolved the issue. We apologize to Lizzo for any inconvenience."

But Lizzo calling out the company with almost a million followers and naming the person and sharing her image directly on social media did not sit well with a lot of people who called the rising star a “snitch” and more, per Page Six.

“Jesus. This poor girl is going to get fired and then hunted down. Come on, Lizzo,” one follower wrote.

“Snitches get stitches,” another tweeted.

Despite the singer’s allegations, the driver did what she was “supposed to do,” according to the outlet:

However, a source told Page Six that the delivery person waited for the allotted five minutes and wasn’t able to reach the “Juice” performer, so she moved on as she was supposed to.

Earlier today, Lizzo tweeted out an apology.

“I apologize for putting that girl on blast,” the superstar tweeted. “I understand I have a large following and that there were so many variables that could’ve put her in danger. Imma really be more responsible with my use of social media and check my petty and my pride at the door.”