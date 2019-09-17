Mac Miller Leaves More Than $5 Million To His Family After Death, Full Estate Valued At $11.2 Million

Mac Miller left a small fortune to his family following his tragic death.

The star rapper’s entire estate was valued at $11.2 million following his accidental overdose in 2018, according to TMZ on Tuesday.

He will leave more than $5 million to his family members. His friends will get some items as well, including jewelry, electronics and an expensive guitar. (RELATED: Mac Miller’s Dad Speaks Out After Man Charged In Connection With Son’s Death)

Obviously, not one penny of that money will do anything to ease his family’s pain after more than a year after his death.

The man had such a bright future ahead of him, he’d already been incredibly successful and then it was just over in a heartbeat.

It’s just another tragic and dark reminder you can never really know what some people are going through.

Mac Miller had everything going forever, and it all ended in one horrific moment. Now, his family will get his money and his friends will get some of his other stuff.

As I already said, not even all the money in the world will take away their pain.

A man has been charged in connection with the star rapper’s death. That might bring his family some closure, but you never know for sure.

Hopefully, people learn from Miller’s example and don’t make the same tragic mistakes.