Wisconsin Running Back Nakia Watson Wears Terrifying Mouth Guard

Wisconsin Badgers running back Nakia Watson might have the coolest mouth guard in all of football.

The team recently shared a photo of the redshirt freshman from Texas rocking a red mouth guard with Badgers teeth, and it's awesome.

Take a look at the intimidating photo below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Sep 13, 2019 at 3:43pm PDT

Seriously, that might be the coolest mouth guard in the game. Imagine being a defensive back or linebacker and seeing that coming your way.

What do you even do? Do you just get out of the way? Do you try to make a tackle? I’m not sure. Wearing a mouth guard with fake animal teeth on it is a borderline psycho move, and I love it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nakia (@kiki_watson) on Aug 31, 2019 at 3:16pm PDT

It also seems to be working for him because the young running back has two touchdowns through the first two games for the Badgers.

He’s proving to be a very solid option behind Jonathan Taylor, who is the best running back in America. Does the mouth guard play a huge role in that?

It’s impossible to say, but I’m not ruling it out.

I hope Michigan’s defense has some guts because they’re going to need it when he breaks into the second level.

This young man has only played two games for us, and I’m already all in on him as the next great Wisconsin running back!