Watch The Trailer For The Netflix Movie ‘In The Shadow Of The Moon’

Netflix’s new movie “In the Shadow of the Moon” looks like it’s going to be electric.

The plot of the film, according to the YouTube description from Netflix, is, “In 1988, Philadelphia police officer Thomas Lockhart (Boyd Holbrook), hungry to become a detective, begins tracking a serial killer who mysteriously resurfaces every nine years. But when the killer’s crimes begin to defy all scientific explanation, Lock’s obsession with finding the truth threatens to destroy his career, his family, and possibly his sanity.” (RELATED: Watch Christian Bale And Matt Damon In The Trailer For ‘Ford V Ferrari’)

Judging from the trailer, this movie is going to be an incredibly trippy ride for all of our brains. A serial killer that appears to have died and just keeps resurfacing?

Yeah, you can go ahead and sign me up for that right now.

Go ahead and give the trailer a watch below. You are likely going to love it.

Like I said, this looks awesome, and there’s no other way to put it. I’m always down for any movie that messes with the mind, and it looks like that’s exactly what we’ll get here.

The obvious prediction is that the serial killer ends up being the good guy. It seems like that’s the vibe Netflix is trying to push, but you never know for sure.

We’ll find out on Netflix when it gets released September 27. I’m here for it. There’s no doubt at all that I’m here for “In the Shadow of the Moon.”

Let us know in the comments what you thought of the trailer.