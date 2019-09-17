New York Jets Delete Bennett Jackson Happy Birthday Tweet After Cutting Him

The New York Jets deleted a happy birthday tweet for one of their former players on Monday.

The team wished safety Bennett Jackson a happy birthday on their official Twitter account, and then released him a few hours later, according to The New York Post. That resulted in the squad deleting the tweet.

You can see a screenshot of the deleted tweet below.

#Jets wish Bennett Jackson a happy birthday & cut him 4 hours later. Brutal. pic.twitter.com/Gsi9GDpUbV — Matt Rahemba (@MattRahemba) September 16, 2019

I’m not going to lie about this one. Deleting that tweet is such a punk move. He was on the team when it was sent. It should have been left up as long as he wasn’t cut by the time the send button was hit.

I feel bad for Bennett as well. One moment, he’s at the top of the world getting wished happy birthday from his NFL team. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The next moment, he’s on the unemployment line. Talk about a swing of emotions, that’s about as crazy as it gets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bennett Jackson Jr. (@b_jax2) on Sep 11, 2019 at 3:29pm PDT

I honestly can’t believe the Jets deleted that tweet. What a soft move. I thought this was the NFL. This is supposed to be a league about toughness.

It’s not supposed to be a league where you delete tweets after cutting players. It’s not about that at all. It’s just such a soft move.

I’m almost embarrassed for the Jets. It’s that bad of a look. If this is the kind of energy they’re carrying through the year, then they’re in big trouble.

Do better, New York. Do substantially better.