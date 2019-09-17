Odell Beckham Jr. Warms Up Wearing $2 Million Richard Mille 56-02 Watch

Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was back to usual antics Monday night against the Jets.

During pregame warmups, OBJ busted out another expensive watch. According to Darren Rovell, this one was a Richard Mille 56-02 worth just north of $2 million.

The move comes after the star receiver caught some heat for wearing a watch worth six figures against the Titans to start the season. (RELATED: Odell Beckham Jr. Wears Expensive Watch During Loss To The Titans)

It did appear like the watch disappeared from his wrist by the time the game started.

Looks like Odell is wearing the Richard Mille 56-02 tonight. Retail price? $2,020,000. (H/T @ApexMarketing) pic.twitter.com/SScluSLGbe — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 16, 2019

I just don’t understand this guy at all. Who is he trying to impress? Who is he trying to convince he’s cool by wearing a $2 million watch?

It makes no sense at all. I’m not the kind of person who likes telling others how to spend their money, but this is just next level stupid.

A $2 million watch? That’s more than 10% of his pretax earnings this season.

I’m not a financial advisor, but I’m pretty sure spending more than 10% of your pretax earnings on a watch is really poor financial decisions.

Again, not an expert, but I think this one might be obvious.

It almost seems like OBJ is more focused on being a celebrity and getting attention than winning football games.

That’s a really bad spot to be in, and I’m sure the leadership of the Browns can’t be pleased with these stunts.

Beckham, who has generational talent, should focus on winning and catching touchdowns. Forget the expensive watches. Last time I checked, they don’t put the ball in the end zone.