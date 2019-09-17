Report: Olivia Jade Deletes Social Media Post Flipping Off The Press Amid College Admission Scandal

Olivia Jade reportedly has deleted a post on Instagram she made showing her flipping off the press amid reports of the college admission scandal.

The 19-year-old beauty influencer has wiped her social media clean of the controversial picture she posted reportedly against her lawyers wishes, according to Page Six in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Report: Felicity Huffman Deletes Post About Being A ‘Good Enough’ Mom Following College Admission Scam Arrest)

The now-deleted post reportedly contained a photo of Lori Loughlin‘s daughter sticking up her two middle fingers directed at various media outlets who were tagged in the post with hashtags that read, “#close #source #says.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by olivia jade (@oliviajade) on Feb 28, 2019 at 8:07pm PST

“Her [Gianulli’s] lawyers begged her not to post anything … because prosecutors are going to question her about it and show everything to the jury,” a source previously told Us Weekly. (RELATED: Felicity Huffman Pleads Guilty In College Admissions Scandal)

The post in question disappeared from the YouTube star’s account after Felicity Huffman was sentenced to 14 days in prison with a year of probation, after she plead guilty in May for her involvement in Operation Varsity Blues. (RELATED: Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Bragged About Going To School To Party)

The “Desperate Housewives” star pleaded guilty to mail fraud and honest services mail fraud for allegedly paying $15,000 to raise her daughter’s SAT score.

As previously reported, Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli are accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters accepted to the University of Southern California, by pretending they were competitive rowing recruits.

The two have since pleaded not guilty to the multiple charges of conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to commit fraud.