Pittsburgh Steelers Sign Paxton Lynch To Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed Paxton Lynch to the practice squad as they look to beef up their quarterback room.

Following a season ending injury to Ben Roethlisberger, the team brought in Lynch and signed him to the practice squad on Tuesday, according to Adam Schefter. (RELATED: Ben Roethlisberger Out For The Year With Elbow Injury)

Lynch was previously a first round pick of the Denver Broncos. His career never went anywhere for the Broncos and his previous stint was with the Seahawks during preseason.

Steelers signed former Broncos’ QB Paxton Lynch to their practice squad. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 17, 2019

Well, this is an extremely low risk move for the Steelers. Lynch was good enough to be a first round pick in 2016. His potential will always keep teams interested.

Sure, it didn’t work well in Denver and Seattle ultimately cut him loose, but I’m not surprised at all the Steelers are taking a shot at the former Memphis star now that they need another QB.

Practice squad players don’t cost much money at all, and there’s no real risk at all. If he sucks, then show him the exit.

If not, bring him to the active roster and see what happens. There’s next to no downside, and there’s plenty of upside.

The Steelers are playing with house money with this move. I can’t stress that enough. If it goes south, then who really cares?

It’s a guy who flamed out as a first round pick. If he develops into a competent player, the Steelers will look like geniuses.

If not, then nobody will even remember this signing.

It should be interesting to see what Lynch does. The Steelers have made an interesting choice, and I look forward to finding out how it unfolds.