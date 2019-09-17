REPORT: Ben Roethlisberger Wants To Play In 2020 After Elbow Surgery

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger apparently doesn’t plan on hanging it up just yet.

The two-time Super Bowl champion injured his elbow Sunday against the Seahawks, and that put an end to his 2019 NFL campaign. However, he doesn’t want to retire just yet, despite getting hurt at the age of 37.

Here’s a video of the Ben Roethlisberger injury.pic.twitter.com/PsP1Z1Rhxy — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 15, 2019

According to Ian Rapoport on Tuesday morning, the legendary Steelers quarterback wants to play in 2020 after getting his elbow fixed. (RELATED: Ben Roethlisberger Out For The Year With Elbow Injury)

One note on the looming elbow surgery for #Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger: The procedure he’s having is not Tommy John, I’m told, and the recovery is not as long as that would be. He’s stated his goal is to be ready for next season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 17, 2019

This is actually a shade surprising to me. Big Ben is closing in on 40, he’s already made a ton of money playing football and now he’s got a serious health issue on his hands.

You’d think that it’d be a great time to consider a life of leisure and relaxation in retirement. I don’t think anybody would blame him at all for hanging it up.

Yet, he’s apparently under the belief he can still play next season after getting elbow surgery. It’s not quitting time just yet.

The bigger question is how will the Steelers handle Big Ben’s absence from the huddle. Mason Rudolph is serviceable, but I highly-doubt he’s got the goods necessary to elevate the Steelers to a postseason run.

That might sound harsh, but it’s true. If Pittsburgh has a trash season, would they try to go and get a quarterback in the draft next season or is Rudolph the guy of the future?

Well, we’re about to find that out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mason Rudolph (@rudolph2mason) on Sep 16, 2019 at 3:22pm PDT

It should be fun to see whether or not Big Ben is ever able to get back to prime form. He’ll be 38 by the time next season starts. That’s far from a young man who can heal quickly.