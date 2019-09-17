REPORT: Jalen Ramsey Demands Trade From The Jacksonville Jaguars

Jalen Ramsey reportedly wants to leave the Jacksonville Jaguars.

According to Ian Rapoport on Monday night, the talented cornerback has asked the team to trade him. He said the issues with the Jaguars have been building for Ramsey, and he wants out.

Watch Rapoport’s full report below.

From @NFLTotalAccess: #Jaguars star CB Jalen Ramsey has asked to be traded. pic.twitter.com/2tApGWcfM2 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 16, 2019

You know what the Jaguars should say to Jalen Ramsey? Good riddance and get the hell out. Pack your bags, clean out your locker and don’t come back.

I think Ari Gold might have said it best, and the Jags should just play his infamous comment on a loop throughout the stadium.

Ramsey is a diva at an absurd level. Why do the Jaguars want to deal with that? He got into it with a coach very publicly on the sideline. (RELATED: Jalen Ramsey Yells At Coach, Has To Be Restrained Against The Texans)

If that wasn’t enough by itself to dump him, the fact he wants out should be more than enough to push things over the limit.

The Jaguars should trade him for the first reasonable offer they get.

There’s no question Ramsey is talented, but the dude just can’t stay out of his own way. He’s constantly talking and being a distraction.

This is the NFL. It’s not broadway. There’s no room for anybody who is a distraction. At this point in time, it’d be best for the Jaguars to move on.

Ramsey just isn’t worth it.