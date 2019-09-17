Selena Gomez Shares First Peek At Netflix Illegal Immigration Doc Series She Produced

Selena Gomez dropped the first peek Tuesday at a Netflix documentary series about illegal immigration that she helped produce calling the issue more “complex than one administration.”

“I am so humbled to be a part of Netflix’s documentary series ‘Living Undocumented,'” the 27-year-old singer captioned her post on Instagram, along with a clip of the upcoming show. RELATED: Report: Selena Gomez Takes Break From Spotlight Following Justin Bieber Breakup)

“The immigration issue is more complex than one administration, one law or the story you hear about on the news,” she added. “These are real people in your community, your neighbors, your friends – they are all part of the country we call home.” (RELATED: Selena Gomez’ Latest Instagram Photo Is Smashing A World Record)

Gomez concluded, “I can’t wait for you guys to see this and hope it impacts you like it impacted me. Available globally October 2.”

“Living Undocumented” follows the lives of eight families dealing with the possibility of deportation, according to Elle magazine.

The “Wolves” hitmaker said she got involved with the project because the word “immigrant” has become “a negative word.”

“I chose to produce this series, ‘Living Undocumented,’ because over the past few years, the word ‘immigrant’ has seemingly become a negative word,” Gomez told the Hollywood Reporter. “My hope is that the series can shed light on what it’s like to live in this country as an undocumented immigrant firsthand, from the courageous people who have chosen to share their stories.”

Executive producers of the project include Gomez, Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman, Anna Chai, Sean O’Grady, and

the pop singer’s mother Mandy Teefey.