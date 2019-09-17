Trevor Lawrence Falls To 4th In The Latest Heisman Odds, Tua In 1st

Trevor Lawrence is falling down the Heisman odds.

The Clemson superstar is down to fourth in the odds at 15/2 after a bit of a slow start to the season, according to the latest odds on BetOnline ag.

Alabama passer Tua Tagovailoa is first at 2/1, Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts is next at 3/1, and LSU star Joe Burrow is slotted in at fourth at 4/1.

Lawrence falling to fourth is good news for bettors. There’s no chance his slow start continues throughout the rest of the season.

Clemson is still undefeated, Dabo Swinney will take care of business and he’ll still dominate for the Tigers going forward. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I’m actually a bit stunned he’s fallen so far. It’s almost like they’re giving out free money at those odds. He might not win the whole thing, but he’s damn sure better than number four.

As for Burrow, he has absolutely balled out through the first three weeks of the season. He almost looks like a different player than he did last year.

His performance against Texas was the definition of elite, and he’s continued to spin touchdown passes one after another.

Of course, I think everybody expects Tua and Jalen to be near the top all season. As I already pointed out today, the Oklahoma Sooners star is going to be in the Heisman race as long as he keeps putting up absurd stats, which is exactly what he’s done so far.

Sound off in the comments with who you think will walk away with the trophy. As of right now, Lawrence at 15/2 might be the bargain of the century.