Trevor Siemian Suffers Brutal Ankle Injury In Loss To The Browns

New York Jets quarterback Trevor Siemian destroyed his ankle Monday night in a loss to the Browns.

Siemian tried to scramble while under pressure, and Myles Garrett put an end to that on the spot. When Garrett crushed Sam Darnold's backup, Siemian rolled his ankle up and appeared to break it.

Of all the injuries we’ve seen so far this football season, this one of Siemian’s ankle is right up there with the worst of them all.

Give it a watch below, but be warned that it might make your stomach sick.

Myles Garrett probably just ended Trevor Siemian’s season wtf pic.twitter.com/DCM1m9yK08 — Sir Yacht (@SirYacht) September 17, 2019

You know one of the wildest parts about that injury? The former Northwestern gunslinger somehow was able to walk off of the field.

Trevor Siemian walked off the field after suffering a gruesome ankle injury in the 2nd quarter of Browns-Jets. pic.twitter.com/TI07vdvC1L — ESPN (@espn) September 17, 2019

According to Adam Schefter late last night, he’s scheduled to get an MRI at some point Tuesday. My guess is that he almost certainly has a broken ankle.

Jets’ QB Trevor Siemian is scheduled to undergo an MRI on his ankle Tuesday, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 17, 2019

Quarterbacks are just out here getting taken out left and right. Darnold is out with mono, Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger’s season is over, Drew Brees is out for several weeks and now Siemian’s season is probably cooked.

It’s certainly been a tough run for passers around the league. Hopefully, he’s able to heal up just fine and continue his career.

