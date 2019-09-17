Editorial

Trevor Siemian Suffers Brutal Ankle Injury In Loss To The Browns

Trevor Siemian (Credit: Getty Images/Al Bello With Edits Made)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief

New York Jets quarterback Trevor Siemian destroyed his ankle Monday night in a loss to the Browns.

Siemian tried to scramble while under pressure, and Myles Garrett put an end to that on the spot. When Garrett crushed Sam Darnold’s backup, Siemian rolled his ankle up and appeared to break it. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Of all the injuries we’ve seen so far this football season, this one of Siemian’s ankle is right up there with the worst of them all.

Give it a watch below, but be warned that it might make your stomach sick.

You know one of the wildest parts about that injury? The former Northwestern gunslinger somehow was able to walk off of the field.

According to Adam Schefter late last night, he’s scheduled to get an MRI at some point Tuesday. My guess is that he almost certainly has a broken ankle.

Quarterbacks are just out here getting taken out left and right. Darnold is out with mono, Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger’s season is over, Drew Brees is out for several weeks and now Siemian’s season is probably cooked.

It’s certainly been a tough run for passers around the league. Hopefully, he’s able to heal up just fine and continue his career.

