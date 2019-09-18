CBP Busts 20-Year-Old With 10 Mexican Nationals In His Car

Customs and Border Protection agents chased and arrested a 20-year-old Thursday reportedly transporting 10 illegal Mexican migrants in his vehicle.

CBP agents were alerted to the man’s 2005 Toyota Sequoia at around 3 a.m. when they spotted a large group of people getting into the vehicle near a state highway in Jamul, California, according to CBP spokesperson Jarrett Decker, the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

20-year-old stopped by Border Patrol agents had 10 Mexican nationals in his car https://t.co/DhSu9OAsmb [Breaking] pic.twitter.com/J8GnAkiH6S — San Diego Union-Tribune (@sdut) September 17, 2019

When agents approached to pull over the driver of the vehicle, the man reportedly sped away in an attempt to flee law enforcement, prompting a chase on westbound SR-94 that lasted five to eight minutes, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune. The vehicle reportedly spun out and eventually stopped at the intersection of SR-94 and Vista Sage Road. (RELATED: Suspected San Diego Synagogue Shooter Charged With Hate Crimes)

CBP agents arrested the driver, who was determined to be a U.S. citizen, and discovered 10 Mexican nationals in the vehicle, the Fox 5 reports. Agents seized the vehicle and detained the 10 Mexicans, transporting them to a local Border Patrol station for processing.

The Daily Caller News Foundation reached out to CBP for a comment but they did not respond by the time of publishing.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.