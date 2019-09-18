Biden Says He Can Add 720 Million Women To The Workforce

Former Vice President Joe Biden says that he can add 720 million women to the workforce.

The 2020 presidential candidate proposed adding $8,000 tax credits for everyone who has child care costs, saying that this move would put 720 million women back into the United States workforce.

There are only about 330 million people in the United States, however. (RELATED: Biden Talks Racism On Anniversary Of Klu Klux Klan Bombing: ‘Hate Is On The Rise Again’)

Biden has taken heat for numerous gaffes throughout his 2020 presidential campaign. The former vice president continues to mention segregationist friends he worked with in the Senate, and merged several war stories into one falsified story that he emotionally told to an assembled audience in August, saying, “This is the God’s truth. My word as a Biden.”

