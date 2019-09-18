Bizarre Fight Involving Vomit Goes Viral On Twitter. What Is Happening In The Video?

A bizarre fight has gone viral on Twitter.

In a video posted by @30SecFights, several people can be seen engaged in what I assume was some kind of physical altercation.

I use the term altercation loosely here because I honestly have no idea what the hell was happening. It was mostly just a lot of weird noises, people being pulled around, and somebody throwing up.

Watch the insane video below. It's incredibly strange.

Just when you thought you’ve seen it all pic.twitter.com/xkqJ6hIpKA — Best Fights (@30SecFights) September 16, 2019

Seriously, what did we all just watch? Was that a fight, or just some aggressive rolling around on the ground?

I'm honestly not sure at all. How is it possible for so many people to be involved in an altercation and not a single person appear to get hurt?

It doesn’t make sense at all. It was just weird. It was weird from start to finish.

Usually, we see monster knockouts, huge right hooks, and things like that when it comes to fight videos. None of that happened in the video above.

Again, it was some heavy breathing, dragging people around, and weird noises. Yet, the video has been viewed north of 600,000 times on Twitter.

What a wild world to be living in.

Sound off in the comments with your thoughts on this incredibly weird video.