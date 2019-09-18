Michigan Legend Braylon Edwards Says The Wolverines Are ‘Light Years Behind Ohio State’

Legendary Michigan player Braylon Edwards feels like there’s no longer even a competition between the Wolverines and Ohio State.

The Buckeyes are dominated the boys from Ann Arbor for years at this point, and it's honestly getting incredibly embarrassing. Last year was the year UM was supposed to hang with OSU. Obviously, we all recall the blood bath and Edwards has seen enough to know it might be a lost cause.

“Falling? We fell. It’s past tense. We’re light years behind Ohio State right now,” Edwards said during a Monday appearance on CBS Sports Radio when discussing if the Wolverines have fallen behind the Buckeyes.

You know things are bad when one of the best players in school history is out here just torching the school. The sad thing for Michigan fans?

He’s 100% correct. The Buckeyes are light years ahead of the Wolverines at this point. Comparing the two is a slap in the face to football purist everywhere.

The only thing at this point that the Wolverines and the Buckeyes have in common at this point is the level of confidence the fans carry themselves with.

The difference? Well, OSU has earned the right to have that confidence in the past two decades. Michigan for damn sure hasn’t.

They talk the talk, but they most certainly don’t walk the walk.

It takes a lot of courage to rip your own program, but Edwards clearly can see the reality right in front of him. Good for him for being honest.