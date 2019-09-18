Car Crashes Into Trump Plaza In New Rochelle, NY, Injuring 2 Pedestrians

A car crashed into Trump Plaza in New Rochelle, New York, on Tuesday around 9 p.m., injuring three people including the driver, police say.

A witness, Israel Galvan, said the male driver plowed his Mercedes-Benz into the luxury residence building before “casually” stepping out of the driver’s seat and sitting on a couch in the lobby of the building, ABC7 New York reported, citing the New Rochelle Police Department.

“I just heard, like, a big boom. And everyone in there heard, like, something, and some didn’t. And I just came out this way, and I just see all the glass. Then I come down, and I see the guy — he’s, like, casually just coming out,” Galvan told ABC7.

BREAKING New Rochelle – car smashes into Trump Plaza pic.twitter.com/biMohq0E7z — Tony Aiello (@AielloTV) September 18, 2019

“Witness says driver casually exited his car after crash and took a seat on the couch, didn’t say a word. Police now say driver was injured – he is talking to authorities; 2 pedestrians in the lobby were also injured — no serious injuries to anyone,” ABC7 reporter CeFann Kim wrote on Twitter.

UPDATE: Witness says driver casually exited his car after crash and took a seat on the couch, didn’t say a word. Police now say driver was injured – he is talking to authorities; 2 pedestrians in the lobby were also injured – no serious injuries to anyone. pic.twitter.com/KQ8Qwi7aK1 — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) September 18, 2019

CBS New York reporter Tony Aiello, who shared initial footage of the incident, tweeted that the driver was instructed by workers to get out of the vehicle and take a seat on the sofa.

Workers at Trump Plaza New Rochelle say after car plowed into lobby, make driver got out and took a seat on a sofa. Said nothing. Several injuries but none are life threatening. pic.twitter.com/kJz1FRy5ra — Tony Aiello (@AielloTV) September 18, 2019

Police are responding to the crash as an accident, according to ABC7. (RELATED: New Jersey Man Arrested After He Allegedly Discussed Bombing Trump Tower)

“We would like to thank the first responders for their swift attention to this evening’s incident,” a Trump Organization spokesperson said in a statement to Business Insider. “We are truly grateful to them for their service.”

