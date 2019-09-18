Crimson Tide’s Bryant-Denny Stadium Goes Blue To Honor Fallen Police Officer

Bryant-Denny Stadium was awash in blue lights Wednesday in honor of fallen Tuscaloosa Police Officer Dornell Cousette, who was killed Monday in the line of duty.

In addition to the blue lights, the home of the University of Alabama’s Crimson Tide honored Cousette by parking his vehicle at the Walk of Champions. It will remain there until noon Friday. (RELATED: Congressman: Police Appreciation Lights Refused By White House)

Bryant Denny Stadium will be blue like this from 8pm-9pm in memory of fallen Tuscaloosa Police Investigator Dornell Cousette @abc3340 pic.twitter.com/dLFlBCIlGl — Ashley Gooden (@AshleyGoodenTV) September 19, 2019

A great show of respect & support from the @UofAlabama, @AlabamaFTBL and Mayor @WaltMaddox for lighting up Bryant-Denny in blue tonight in honor of slain Tuscaloosa Police Officer #DornellCousette. It’s great for Law Enforcement Officers everywhere to see this kind of support. https://t.co/Tgxljx1IQ8 — Mark R. Hall (@MarkRHall) September 19, 2019

Tonight, @univofalabama honored the life of Tuscaloosa Police Investigator Dornell Cousette by lighting Bryant-Denny Stadium blue. Learn more about this memorial, the candlelight vigil tomorrow, and the funeral services for Investigator Cousette at https://t.co/avXS4wqYZ0. pic.twitter.com/oWPdtdYmLy — City of Tuscaloosa (@tuscaloosacity) September 19, 2019

Cousette was shot and killed Monday while attempting to make an arrest, and 20-year-old Luther Watkins Jr. has been named as the suspect. Lt. Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit explained, “An investigation has determined that Investigator Cousette was murdered while attempting to lawfully arrest Luther Watkins.”

Watkins was also treated for injuries pursuant to the shooting.