Crimson Tide’s Bryant-Denny Stadium Goes Blue To Honor Fallen Police Officer

University of Alabama's Bryant-Denny Stadium goes blue to honor fallen police officer. Screen Shot/YouTube/

Virginia Kruta Associate Editor

Bryant-Denny Stadium was awash in blue lights Wednesday in honor of fallen Tuscaloosa Police Officer Dornell Cousette, who was killed Monday in the line of duty.

In addition to the blue lights, the home of the University of Alabama’s Crimson Tide honored Cousette by parking his vehicle at the Walk of Champions. It will remain there until noon Friday. (RELATED: Congressman: Police Appreciation Lights Refused By White House)

Cousette was shot and killed Monday while attempting to make an arrest, and 20-year-old Luther Watkins Jr. has been named as the suspect. Lt. Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit explained, “An investigation has determined that Investigator Cousette was murdered while attempting to lawfully arrest Luther Watkins.”

Watkins was also treated for injuries pursuant to the shooting.