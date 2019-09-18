Former Obama Campaign Official’s Message To Socialists: ‘Don’t Hijack My Party’

Former Obama campaign official Robin Biro is warning democrats against embracing the socialist movement.
During a sit down interview with the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill, he said there were still people with ‘common sense’ in his party and that the majority of democratic voters aren’t socialists. (RELATED:‘It’s An Assault On Our Way Of Life’: Cattle Rancher Slams 2020 Dems Over ‘War On Beef’.)
“The people making the decisions– the elected officials, they’re going so far left they’re losing our core voters,” said Biro.
Biro also went on to say when it comes to 2020 Democratic candidates that Former Vice President Joe Biden wouldn’t be his first or even second choice.
WATCH:
