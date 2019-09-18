Former Obama Campaign Official’s Message To Socialists: ‘Don’t Hijack My Party’

Former Obama campaign official Robin Biro is warning democrats against embracing the socialist movement.

“The people making the decisions– the elected officials, they’re going so far left they’re losing our core voters ,” said Biro.

Biro also went on to say when it comes to 2020 Democratic candidates that Former Vice President Joe Biden wouldn’t be his first or even second choice.

