Democrats Ignore Michelle Obama’s Advice

The media has often depicted President Donald Trump as a name caller. While he has been known to give nick-names to those he feuds with, we went to the tape and it appears that he isn’t the only one who likes to use some creative insults.

We’ve highlighted some of the most recent comments made by famous Democrats about President Trump and it seems like they’ve forgotten that Michelle Obama said, “When they go low, we go high.” (Related: Dems Attack Trump Seven Times Before First Commercial During Second Debate)

